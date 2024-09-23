Woman hit to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A woman was hit to death by a motorcyclist on Canal Road on Monday.

According to the Rescue-1122, a woman was crossing the road when

a speeding motorcyclist hit her.

Consequently, the woman died on way to a hospital whose identification

is yet to be ascertained.

Separately, a woman, Shazia Bibi, was injured during a dacoity in Chak No 570-GB,

who was shifted to the THQ hospital, Jaranwala.