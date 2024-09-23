Woman Hit To Death
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A woman was hit to death by a motorcyclist on Canal Road on Monday.
According to the Rescue-1122, a woman was crossing the road when
a speeding motorcyclist hit her.
Consequently, the woman died on way to a hospital whose identification
is yet to be ascertained.
Separately, a woman, Shazia Bibi, was injured during a dacoity in Chak No 570-GB,
who was shifted to the THQ hospital, Jaranwala.
