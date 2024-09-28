Woman Hit To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A woman was hit to death by a speeding trailer near Adda Pull Bazari, Khanewal road, Dunyapur, on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials, two persons including a woman were riding a motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit them from the backside. As a result, 32-year-old woman, Amreen Fatima w/o Zeshan, a resident of Lodhran, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three smart police stations near completion: RPO2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted2 minutes ago
-
Kot Diji to Sukkur Marathon 2024 announced11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity through modern technology: South Punjab ACS11 minutes ago
-
RTI strengthening citizens-state ties, says Chief Information Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews development schemes12 minutes ago
-
Construction of new hostel inaugurated at Sadiq Public School12 minutes ago
-
District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations22 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials directed to address citizens’ problems22 minutes ago
-
Qazi leaves for world mayors forum in Geneva22 minutes ago
-
KP Governor express grief over helicopter crash incident in NW22 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive underway in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago