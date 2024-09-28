Open Menu

Woman Hit To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Woman hit to death

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A woman was hit to death by a speeding trailer near Adda Pull Bazari, Khanewal road, Dunyapur, on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, two persons including a woman were riding a motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit them from the backside. As a result, 32-year-old woman, Amreen Fatima w/o Zeshan, a resident of Lodhran, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Related Topics

Road Died Khanewal Lodhran Women From

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

6 minutes ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

5 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

18 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

21 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

22 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

22 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan