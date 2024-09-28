Woman hit to death

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A woman was hit to death by a speeding trailer near Adda Pull Bazari, Khanewal road, Dunyapur, on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, two persons including a woman were riding a motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit them from the backside. As a result, 32-year-old woman, Amreen Fatima w/o Zeshan, a resident of Lodhran, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.