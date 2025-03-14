Woman hit to death by dumper

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A woman was killed by speeding dumper here at near Lahore Road Chowk bypass area under the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station on Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Muqadas Bibi (20), wife of Sarwar of Luqmaan Town was going somewhere with her husband on motorcycle when all of sudden motorcycle collided with speeding dumper which resulted in death of Muqadas bibi.

Further investigation was underway.