(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A passerby was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley near college road, tehsil Alipur on Friday.

The deceased named Shamim Bibi, 27, succumbed to her injuries on the spot while the driver fled from the scene.

The dead body was shifted to the Hospital.

Police thana city Alipur registered the case against the driver.