Woman hit to death by train

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman was hit to death by train when she was crossing the railway track near Mujahid Colony on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Kosar Bibi resident of Marzipura Street No-2 was crossing the railway track near Mujahid Colony when the speeding Baba Fareed Express train heading towards Karachi from Lahore hit her.

Resultantly, she sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala.