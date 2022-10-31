UrduPoint.com

Woman Hit To Death By Train

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A woman was hit to death by a train here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Zahida (45) was walking on railway track early in the morning when she was hit by a moving train near Sambrial railway level crossings.

As a result of which, she lost her two legs and she wasshifted to the Allama Iqbal Memorial hospital in criticalcondition where she succumbed to her injures.

