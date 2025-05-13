Woman Hit To Death By Train
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A woman lost her life as she was hit by a Lahore-bound train when she was crossing railway track in the Flyover area on Multan Road.
Rescue 1122 said that they received information that a woman had sustained critical wounds as she was hit by the Lahore-bound Millat train near Bindra Puli.
She was identified as 50-year-old Sakina Bibi, wife of Zahoor. She was a resident of Firdos Abad near Bindra Puli, Multan Road. The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formalities.
