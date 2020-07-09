Woman hit to death in Faisalabad

A woman was killed while crossing a road, in the precincts of Sammundri police station on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while crossing a road, in the precincts of Sammundri police station on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that Anwari Bibi (55) w/o Talib Hussain was crossing Sammundri-Gojra Road when a motorcycle hit her severely.

She died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody andstarted investigation.