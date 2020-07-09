Woman Hit To Death In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:26 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while crossing a road, in the precincts of Sammundri police station on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 said that Anwari Bibi (55) w/o Talib Hussain was crossing Sammundri-Gojra Road when a motorcycle hit her severely.
She died on the spot.
The police took the body into custody andstarted investigation.