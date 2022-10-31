Woman hit to injured by train

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A woman lost her two legs after being crushed under the wheels of a train here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Zahida (45) was walking on railway track early in the morning when she was hit by a moving train near Sambrial railway level crossings. As a result of which,she lost her two legs.

Rescuers shifted the victim to the AIMH in critical condition.