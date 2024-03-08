Woman ignites fire, suffers burn

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A middle-aged woman suffered intense burn injuries while igniting fire in her home, rescuer said.

Rehana Bibi, 35, w/o Mushtaq, Hussian, resident of basti Arra Akbar Shah, near qasba gujrat tehsil Kot Addu was shifted to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh soon after the incident.

According to the house inmate, the victim was trying to ignite fire by pouring diesel on woods when the fire erupted all of sudden that engulfed his body.

Her legs, arms and chest suffered burn being under treatment in the hospita, added the rescuer.