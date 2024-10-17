Woman imprisoned at home for a month freed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Virtual Women Police Station got freed a woman imprisoned at a home for a month.

The woman from Hafizabad called helpline 15 and reported that her in-laws had locked her up in the house.

In her statement, the woman said that she had been deceived and imprisoned due to a financial dispute after being invited to the house.

According to the woman, she had been locked up for almost a month. Upon receiving the complaint, the Virtual Women Police Station immediately instructed the police concerned to reach the location. The police got freed the woman safely and handed her over to her brothers.

The Hafizabad police have initiated legal action against the accused.