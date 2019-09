Woman in Madina town sans divorce arranged Nikah on Nikah.

(@imziishan)

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) In Medina Town Faisalabad, a woman sans divorce from her husband has arranged Nikah with her friend. She took with her valuable goods and a car.According to details Qaisar Mahmood of Al Falah Garden told that a few days ago her wife Bushra Anwar went to market in his car but did not turn up.

The next day on my call she told that he has arranged Nikah with Irfan Ahmad of Islamabad under fake divorce papers and on September 7 she managed to arrange Nikah on Nikah. Medina Town police is investigating the matter.