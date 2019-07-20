Woman in NAB chairman’s leaked video was PTI member

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

NAB chairman’s video was made by PTI’s own adviser and their own member Tayyaba Nol

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza has claimed that the woman who featured in the leaked video of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal was a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a tv show, Shehla Raza said that the NAB chairman’s video was made by PTI’s own adviser and their own member Tayyaba Nol.

How NAB chairman can remain powerful anymore in such a case, she asked, adding that he will only agree to what the government says.

She said that the government alleges the opposition of begging them. “Someone ask them what would we get by begging them. You yourself say institutions are independent.”

She reminded the government of its claims that the country will progress if the corrupt are sent behind the government. “You have jailed almost everyone but what progress have you made in the past one year?” she asked.

The chairman of the anti-graft body was allegedly trapped by a gang led by Farooq Nol, a resident of Jhang district in Punjab.

He said the group is involved in blackmailing and cyber crime and uses edited footage to target their victims.

The woman in the video identified herself as Tayyaba Gul. She was the fourth wife of Farooq Nol, who allegedly used her to blackmail Justice (r) Iqbal.

NAB had refuted the scandalous audio and video aired by private news channel NewsOne against Justice (r) Iqbal, labelling the video libellous, propagandist and fake.

NAB said in a statement that it was an attempt to blackmail the state institution over ongoing corruption investigations against a gang of blackmailers.

While the woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to submit to Justice (r) Iqbal’s wishes.

The NAB press release claimed that 42 cases of blackmail and kidnappings for ransom had been registered against the gangsters. It added that the concocted video is an attempt to discredit the bureau’s name and an attempt to influence the impending inquiries against the blackmailing group.