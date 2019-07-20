UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman In NAB Chairman’s Leaked Video Was PTI Member

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:57 PM

Woman in NAB chairman’s leaked video was PTI member

NAB chairman’s video was made by PTI’s own adviser and their own member Tayyaba Nol

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza has claimed that the woman who featured in the leaked video of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal was a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a tv show, Shehla Raza said that the NAB chairman’s video was made by PTI’s own adviser and their own member Tayyaba Nol.

How NAB chairman can remain powerful anymore in such a case, she asked, adding that he will only agree to what the government says.

She said that the government alleges the opposition of begging them. “Someone ask them what would we get by begging them. You yourself say institutions are independent.”

She reminded the government of its claims that the country will progress if the corrupt are sent behind the government. “You have jailed almost everyone but what progress have you made in the past one year?” she asked.

The chairman of the anti-graft body was allegedly trapped by a gang led by Farooq Nol, a resident of Jhang district in Punjab.

He said the group is involved in blackmailing and cyber crime and uses edited footage to target their victims.

The woman in the video identified herself as Tayyaba Gul. She was the fourth wife of Farooq Nol, who allegedly used her to blackmail Justice (r) Iqbal.

NAB had refuted the scandalous audio and video aired by private news channel NewsOne against Justice (r) Iqbal, labelling the video libellous, propagandist and fake.

NAB said in a statement that it was an attempt to blackmail the state institution over ongoing corruption investigations against a gang of blackmailers.

While the woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to submit to Justice (r) Iqbal’s wishes.

The NAB press release claimed that 42 cases of blackmail and kidnappings for ransom had been registered against the gangsters. It added that the concocted video is an attempt to discredit the bureau’s name and an attempt to influence the impending inquiries against the blackmailing group.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Punjab Threatened Shehla Raza Wife Jhang Progress Cyber Crime Women TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Preserving our national heritage of utmost importa ..

12 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry says he suggested Mehwish Hayat’s ..

14 minutes ago

Samsam Bukhari says he never liked Information Min ..

29 minutes ago

Iran opens probe into seized British-flagged tanke ..

33 minutes ago

Turkish banker released from US prison

35 minutes ago

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division to ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.