Woman, Infant Daughter Found Shot Dead In Father's Residence

Published September 08, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A woman and her infant daughter were found shot dead in a house in Qasimabad area here on Friday in the limits of Qasimabad police station.

According to the police, the incident bore hallmarks of suicide as they found a pistol in the deceased woman's hand.

An official identified the deceased woman as 28 years old Resham Chandio and her daughter as one-year-old Ammara.

The official said Chandio returned to her father Iftikhar Chandio's home in Qasimabad a day ago after reportedly developing differences with her husband Abdul Fateh Chandio who lived in Kotri, Jamshoro.

The official said, the police had started an investigation, but it was too early to comment if the family would lodge an FIR. Larter on the bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan