Woman injured after falling into deep well

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A young woman was injured after falling into a deep well, the incident that took place near Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the woman to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Investigations are underway.