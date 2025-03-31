Woman Injured After Falling Into Deep Well
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A young woman was injured after falling into a deep well, the incident that took place near Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a young lady received serious injuries when she fell into a deep well near Nowshera area of KP.
Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the woman to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Investigations are underway.
