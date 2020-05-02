UrduPoint.com
Woman Injured After Indian Firing At A Village Along LoC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:17 PM

Woman injured after Indian firing at a village along LoC

Indian army committed ceasefire violation by initiating unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Hajipir, Khawaja Bandi village and Sankh sectors

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) A woman injured as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said here on Saturday.

ISPR said that Indian army committed ceasefire violation by initiating unprovoked firing alone the Line of Control (LoC).

The civilian population became target of Indian firing in Hajipir and Sankh sectors.

Pakistan Army, however, effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

A woman who was resident of Khawaja Bandi village sustained serious injures owing to indiscriminate Indian firing of heavy weapons and mortars.

The ISPR said that the woman was evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care.

