Woman injured by jubilant fire

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A woman suffered bullet wounds from celebratory fires during a wedding party here in Sheikh Saadu Kalunwala village on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, some guests resorted to aerial firing during wedding ceremony of Tariq s/o Muhammad Ali.

However, an onlooker,Sajida of same locality got severely injured when she was hit by bullets accidentally. She was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition where doctors were trying to save her life.

"The injured woman has four young children", said Rescue 1122.