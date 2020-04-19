UrduPoint.com
Woman Injured By Outlaws Over Police Complaint

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Woman injured by outlaws over police complaint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was severely injured by a group of outlaws here in the jurisdiction of Thengi police station,Vihari on Sunday.

A private news channel while quoting local police said the woman was attacked by accused party for filing attempted rape complaint with the police in the precincts of Thengi police.

Police registered case against the accused men who were yet to be arrested.

