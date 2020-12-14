Woman injured due to unprovoked Indian firing, says ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

The military media wing says that Pakistan army has given befitting reply to Indian army.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) A 45-year old man fell injured after Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC), the Inter Services Public Relations said on Monday.

ISPR said that Indian army deliberately targeted the civil population with mortars

“A 45-years-old citizen got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing. The injured is being provided with medical care,” it said.

Yesterday, they also targeted the civilian population in the Hot spring sector along

The ISPR said that the injured woman being provided medical care, pointing out hat Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.