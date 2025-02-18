Woman injured in acid attack in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A horrifying acid attack took place in the jurisdiction of Nawan Shehar Police Station, Thanda Choha, where an unidentified motorcyclist threw acid on a woman.

Rescue teams responded immediately after the incident.

According to initial reports, the 30-year-old woman sustained severe burns due to the attack.

The Rescue 1122 medical team provided emergency first aid on-site before transferring the injured woman to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attacker.