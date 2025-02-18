Open Menu

Woman Injured In Acid Attack In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Woman injured in acid attack in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A horrifying acid attack took place in the jurisdiction of Nawan Shehar Police Station, Thanda Choha, where an unidentified motorcyclist threw acid on a woman.

Rescue teams responded immediately after the incident.

According to initial reports, the 30-year-old woman sustained severe burns due to the attack.

The Rescue 1122 medical team provided emergency first aid on-site before transferring the injured woman to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attacker.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

38 seconds ago
 Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial o ..

Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..

23 minutes ago
 SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

31 minutes ago
 Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

44 minutes ago
 FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

1 hour ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

1 hour ago
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

2 hours ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan