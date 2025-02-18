Woman Injured In Acid Attack In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A horrifying acid attack took place in the jurisdiction of Nawan Shehar Police Station, Thanda Choha, where an unidentified motorcyclist threw acid on a woman.
Rescue teams responded immediately after the incident.
According to initial reports, the 30-year-old woman sustained severe burns due to the attack.
The Rescue 1122 medical team provided emergency first aid on-site before transferring the injured woman to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.
Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attacker.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCCA calls for establishing warehouses abroad to enhance global trade, logistics6 minutes ago
-
Woman injured in acid attack in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Journalists’ delegation from Bangladesh visits NCA, Lahore museum6 minutes ago
-
Farmers' gathering focuses on better wheat production6 minutes ago
-
Probationary officers of 52nd CTP visit IUB6 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, lauds Interior Minister for completing project in 84 days16 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Health, Ihtesham Ali, to hold first-ever MS conference of Province16 minutes ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest three16 minutes ago
-
Keamari police raid gutka mawa factory in Old Golimar, two arrested16 minutes ago
-
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case civilians’ trial i ..23 minutes ago
-
KP Health Department launches "Big Catch-Up" vaccination campaign26 minutes ago
-
Agri deptt issues recommendations for early cotton sowing26 minutes ago