Woman injured in cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A woman was injured on Tuesday in a cylinder explosion due to gas leakage in her house on Adiala Road area of Rawalpindi.

According to a private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 team reached the site.

The rescue team shifted the injured woman to the hospital.