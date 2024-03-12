Woman Injured In Cylinder Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A woman was injured on Tuesday in a cylinder explosion due to gas leakage in her house on Adiala Road area of Rawalpindi.
According to a private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 team reached the site.
