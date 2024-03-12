Open Menu

Woman Injured In Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:08 PM

Woman injured in cylinder blast

A woman was injured on Tuesday in a cylinder explosion due to gas leakage in her house on Adiala Road area of Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A woman was injured on Tuesday in a cylinder explosion due to gas leakage in her house on Adiala Road area of Rawalpindi.

According to a private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 team reached the site.

The rescue team shifted the injured woman to the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Rawalpindi SITE Rescue 1122 Women Gas

Recent Stories

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

1 minute ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

6 minutes ago
 Mass funeral of building collapse victims in inter ..

Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held

6 minutes ago
 Special counsel grilled over report that questione ..

Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory

5 minutes ago
 IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

5 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

5 minutes ago
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change ..

Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook

5 minutes ago
 ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualific ..

ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualification petition

5 minutes ago
 Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationall ..

Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 2026

5 minutes ago
 Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

5 minutes ago
 Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ra ..

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan