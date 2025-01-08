Woman Injured In Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A man on Wednesday opened fire and injured a women in jurisdiction of Tatlay Aali police station.
The police spokesman said a close relative injure the woman namely Asia 35 years in Mahalla, Islampura.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, he added.
The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
APP/mud/378
