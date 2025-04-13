Open Menu

Woman Injured In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Woman injured in firing incident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A woman received bullet injuries during a firing between

two rival groups in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil.

Rescue-1122 sources said on Sunday that they received

information about the injured woman in firing incident in a

village in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil.

The rescuers

along with ambulance were dispatched to the scene where

they provided emergency medical first aid to the injured

woman and later shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital

Yazman for medical treatment.

According to police, the victim was identified as Parveen Bibi (35),

w/o Hanif came out of her house after listening noise of brawl

when she received bullet wounds during the firing of two groups.

Yazman police have registered a case against the suspects.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

1 hour ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

1 hour ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

2 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

3 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

4 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

5 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan