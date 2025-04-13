Woman injured in firing incident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A woman received bullet injuries during a firing between

two rival groups in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil.

Rescue-1122 sources said on Sunday that they received

information about the injured woman in firing incident in a

village in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil.

The rescuers

along with ambulance were dispatched to the scene where

they provided emergency medical first aid to the injured

woman and later shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital

Yazman for medical treatment.

According to police, the victim was identified as Parveen Bibi (35),

w/o Hanif came out of her house after listening noise of brawl

when she received bullet wounds during the firing of two groups.

Yazman police have registered a case against the suspects.

Further investigation was underway.