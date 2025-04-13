Woman Injured In Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A woman received bullet injuries during a firing between
two rival groups in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil.
Rescue-1122 sources said on Sunday that they received
information about the injured woman in firing incident in a
village in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil.
The rescuers
along with ambulance were dispatched to the scene where
they provided emergency medical first aid to the injured
woman and later shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital
Yazman for medical treatment.
According to police, the victim was identified as Parveen Bibi (35),
w/o Hanif came out of her house after listening noise of brawl
when she received bullet wounds during the firing of two groups.
Yazman police have registered a case against the suspects.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa15 seconds ago
-
PM grieved over demise of Prof Khurshid Ahmed19 seconds ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security10 minutes ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan20 minutes ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects30 minutes ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country40 minutes ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up50 minutes ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 931 hour ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO1 hour ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh1 hour ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis vow to organize seminars, rally to counter propoganda against Pakistan2 hours ago