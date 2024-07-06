Woman Injured In Minor's Custody Firing Incident Dies At Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 08:49 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In an incident of firing on a woman on the issue of custody of her four-year-old child, the victim died at a local hospital on Saturday.
According to the police, 32-year-old Amina was shot four times by her former husband, who was later arrested along with his accomplice.
The accused Aamir, along with his accomplice Atif, shot at and critically injured his ex-wife on the night of July 4.
