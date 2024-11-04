Woman Injured In Okara Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:52 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A woman was injured in a firing incident near Okara area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
According to details, a family was going in a car from Sahiwal to Okara when a policeman deployed on duty tried to stop the car.
The driver did not follow his instruction, on which, the policeman opened fire. As a result, a woman received bullet injuries. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the DPO took the notice of the incident and ordered inquiry.
