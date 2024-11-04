Open Menu

Woman Injured In Okara Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Woman injured in Okara firing

A woman was injured in a firing incident near Okara area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A woman was injured in a firing incident near Okara area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, a family was going in a car from Sahiwal to Okara when a policeman deployed on duty tried to stop the car.

The driver did not follow his instruction, on which, the policeman opened fire. As a result, a woman received bullet injuries. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the DPO took the notice of the incident and ordered inquiry.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Driver Car Sahiwal Okara Women Family TV From

Recent Stories

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

19 seconds ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

20 seconds ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

10 minutes ago
 Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

18 minutes ago
 Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zhen ..

Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina

18 minutes ago
 Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

18 minutes ago
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

18 minutes ago
 Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: ..

Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM

18 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping

51 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development, and Special In ..

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledges ..

50 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahea ..

Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..

53 minutes ago
 MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly

MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan