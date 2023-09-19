Woman injured in robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Three robbers allegedly injured a woman by opening fire when she put up resistance to a robbery bid at Chani Goth road near petrol agency in Tehsil Alipur.

According to police, Hasina Mai, 20, suffered critical wounds when she resisted in a robbery bid.

Soon after the incident, rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victim to THQ hospital.

Sadar police station registered a case. Further probe was underway.