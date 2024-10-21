Woman injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A woman received multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident,

in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday the incident

took place near Gol Masjid Sammundri road where roof of a

dilapidated house caved in.

As a result, Shehnaz Bibi (60)

buried under the debris and received serious injuries.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted

the victim to the Allied Hospital-II after providing her first aid.