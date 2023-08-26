Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was injured as the roof of her muddy house collapsed in Adaa-wala village, Daska, here today.

According to a rescue spokesperson, 48-year-old Rubina was injured as the roof of her house collapsed.

Rescuers took timely action and pulled out the injured woman from the debris, provided first aid and shifted her to a local hospital.