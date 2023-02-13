Woman injured in traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman was injured in a traffic accident at Shobra Square, district Nowshera on Monday.

The woman identified as Bibi, 28, a resident of Armour Colony was crossing the road when she was hit by a Suzuki Carry and received injuries.

On receiving the report of the accident, a medical team of Rescue 1122 Nowshera, Station 77 arrived at the spot and rushed her for the provision of first-aid to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex (QHAMC).