(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman was injured when the wall of a plot collapsed here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that Nazia (42) was passing through Mohallah Water Works when the wall of a five-marla plot collapsed suddenly. The woman sustained multiple injuries and she was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.