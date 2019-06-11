UrduPoint.com
Woman Involved In Blind Murder Case Arrested In Lahore

Tue 11th June 2019

Woman involved in blind murder case arrested in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Investigation Police Civil Lines resolved a mystery of blind murder case by arresting a woman involved in the crime.

Police said that Rahila Bibi had developed illegal relations with Nasir and Waqar Bashir.

The accused called Nasir in Chakwal, where she gave him some poisonous substance and later killed him with a blow of iron rod.

Incharge Investigation Civil Lines alongwith police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused with iron bar used in the murder.

Police further said that Nasir and Waqar were cousins. Further investigation into the case is underway.

