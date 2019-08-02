UrduPoint.com
Woman Jumps From Fly-over In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:57 PM

A mentally disturbed woman suffered injuries after jumping from fly-over near Chungi no 8 here on Friday

According to Rescue 1122, 35-year-old,Madiha jumped from fly-over near Chungi No. 8 and received injuries.According to eyewitnesses,the victim jumped from the same fly-over one day before.

Rescue team shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

