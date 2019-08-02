Woman jumps from fly-over in Multan

A mentally disturbed woman suffered injuries after jumping from fly-over near Chungi no 8 here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) -:A mentally disturbed woman suffered injuries after jumping from fly-over near Chungi no 8 here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, 35-year-old,Madiha jumped from fly-over near Chungi No. 8 and received injuries.According to eyewitnesses,the victim jumped from the same fly-over one day before.

Rescue team shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.