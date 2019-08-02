Woman Jumps From Fly-over In Multan
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:33 PM
A mentally disturbed woman suffered severe injuries after she jumped from a fly-over near Chungi no 8 here on Friday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) -:A mentally disturbed woman suffered severe injuries after she jumped from a fly-over near Chungi no 8 here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, 35-year-old, Madiha jumped from fly-over near Chungi No. 8 and received serious injuries.
According to eyewitnesses, the victim attempted to do same a day earlier.
Rescue team shifted the injured person to Nishtar hospital.