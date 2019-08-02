UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Jumps From Fly-over In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Woman jumps from fly-over in Multan

A mentally disturbed woman suffered severe injuries after she jumped from a fly-over near Chungi no 8 here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) -:A mentally disturbed woman suffered severe injuries after she jumped from a fly-over near Chungi no 8 here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, 35-year-old, Madiha jumped from fly-over near Chungi No. 8 and received serious injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim attempted to do same a day earlier.

Rescue team shifted the injured person to Nishtar hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Same Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

3 minutes ago

Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

9 seconds ago

Body of kidnapped girl recovered in Sialkot

11 seconds ago

Tree plantation drive launched at GCUF

14 seconds ago

Dollar weakens by Rs 0.31 in interbank, closes at ..

3 minutes ago

7,289 people rescued by PEC during July

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.