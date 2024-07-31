Open Menu

Woman, Kid Electrocuted

July 31, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A woman and a toddler died of electrocution in separate incidents in the city

during the last 12 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that 32-year-old Rahat Jabeen, resident of Rasheed

Abad was trying to switch on a fan at her house when she received a fatal electric

shock.

She died on the spot.

Similarly, three-year-old Umm-e-Habiba, resident of Chak No.225-GB touched

a water pump at her house and received a fatal electric shock. She was being

shifted to the hospital in critical condition when she breathed her last on the way.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary

formalities.

