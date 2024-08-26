Woman kidnapped in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A woman was abducted in Nowshera Virkan on early Monday morning.

According to Police Report, Jamila, the sister-in-law of local resident Abbas Ali was on her way to a nearby shop to purchase groceries when she was kidnapped.

Jamila was taken by Yasir Rizwan, a man from Faisalabad along with three unidentified accomplices, police report said.

The perpetrators allegedly put Jamila in a carry-on box and fled the scene.

The local authorities have registered a case against Abbas Ali, the brother of the victim and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police are currently working to locate the missing woman and apprehend the kidnappers.

