Woman Kidnapped In Nowshera Virkan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A woman was abducted in Nowshera Virkan on early Monday morning.
According to Police Report, Jamila, the sister-in-law of local resident Abbas Ali was on her way to a nearby shop to purchase groceries when she was kidnapped.
Jamila was taken by Yasir Rizwan, a man from Faisalabad along with three unidentified accomplices, police report said.
The perpetrators allegedly put Jamila in a carry-on box and fled the scene.
The local authorities have registered a case against Abbas Ali, the brother of the victim and have launched an investigation into the incident.
Police are currently working to locate the missing woman and apprehend the kidnappers.
APP/mud/378
