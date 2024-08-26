Open Menu

Woman Kidnapped In Nowshera Virkan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Woman kidnapped in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A woman was abducted in Nowshera Virkan on early Monday morning.

According to Police Report, Jamila, the sister-in-law of local resident Abbas Ali was on her way to a nearby shop to purchase groceries when she was kidnapped.

Jamila was taken by Yasir Rizwan, a man from Faisalabad along with three unidentified accomplices, police report said.

The perpetrators allegedly put Jamila in a carry-on box and fled the scene.

The local authorities have registered a case against Abbas Ali, the brother of the victim and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police are currently working to locate the missing woman and apprehend the kidnappers.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Man Nowshera Virkan Women From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

7 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

7 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

7 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

7 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

7 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

7 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

7 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

7 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

7 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

7 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan