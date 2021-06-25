Woman kidnaps newborn boy under family pressure

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Mother of three daughters, a pregnant lady was arrested on Friday for kidnapping a newborn boy from Baldia Town area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Mother of three daughters, a pregnant lady was arrested on Friday for kidnapping a newborn boy from Baldia Town area.

SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari told APP that a woman was arrested and a kidnapped newborn child was recovered from her possession.

Newborn was kidnapped from a private hospital on Thursday.

Arrested woman Sumaiya wife of Salman initially told the investigating authorities that she had bought the child in Rs. 30,000/- from a nurse later it was revealed she herself disguised as a nurse had kidnapped the child.

She further revealed that she had three daughters and through her checkups she was informed she was again pregnant with a baby girl.

Due to unbearable family pressure to give birth to a boy, accused woman kidnapped a newborn boy.

