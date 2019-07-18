Woman killed, 10 injured as bus overturns in Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A woman was killed and 10 others sustained injuries when Nawabshah bound passenger bus overturned near Chhalgiri stop here on Thursday.

According to the report, passenger bus heading towards Nawabshah from Karachi overturned due to tyre burst in the limits of Chhalgiri police station leaving one woman dead while 10 others received injuries.

The dead body and the injured passengers were shifted to Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

The injured were identified as Sakina, Marvi, Abdul Haq, Kulsoom, Aziz Ahmad, Noor Bano, Sikandar and Mohammad Yaseen while identity of the deceased woman could not be ascertained.