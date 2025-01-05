Woman Killed, 10 Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed while 10 passengers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in Jaranwala Saddar police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding dumper truck collided with a rickshaw near Chak No.534-GB on the Lahore Road due to heavy fog.
As a result, 20-year-old girl Mafia Razaq of Jaranwala received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 10 injured people to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing them first aid.
They included Mashghool Azhar (18), Sabir Aurangzaib (35), Imran Nazar (35), Haseeb Gulzar (14), Rehana Aslam (30), Ali Raza (10), Nasreen Noor (50), Maryam Amanat (60), Ali Haidar (22) and Asad Liaqat (22).
The police took the body into custody and an investigation is ongoing, he added.
