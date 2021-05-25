UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, 11 Injured In Various Accidents

Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:49 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while 11 others sustained injuries in three road accidents near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Haq Nawaz along with his mother Zareen Bibi was on way to his village riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck coming from opposite direction hit their two-wheeler near Chah-Masti. As a result, Zareen Bibi died on-the-spot while Haq Nawaz was seriously injured.

The police have arrested the truck driver, Noman, and shifted the dead body and the injured to hospital.

In another accident, a van was overturned near Dinga Shameer due to over-speeding. Resultantly, six passengers were seriously injured.

In third accident, four persons - Umar Shahzad, Arslan, Shahzad and Saif - were on way to their village on two motorcycles when their bikes collided with each other. As a result, they sustained injuries and were shifted to a Lahore hospital in serious condition.

