Woman Killed, 13 Injure As Bus Turns Turtle

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Woman killed, 13 injure as bus turns turtle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A middle-aged woman was killed while thirteen others were wounded as result of passenger bus overturned near chowk permit, Alipur tehsil due to heavy fog, rescuer said. 

The deceased was identified as Aasia Zubair, 46, wife of Zubair, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan.

The rescue staff pulled out the trapped people under the bus and also provided first aid to three of them who were injured in the accident.

All of the wounded were identified as Hamza, 23, son of Azhar, Khurshid Ahmed, 48, son of Muhammad Hafeez, Kashif, 20, son of Muhammad Yasin, Nadeem Ahmed, 55, son of Abdul Hakeem, Usman, 27, son of Abdul Shakur, Hafsa, 14,  son of Khurshid, Shamshad, 50, wife of Muhammad Ejaz, Hamna, 28, wife of Ali Abid, Ayesha Khurshid, 16, daughter of Khurshid Ahmed, Abdullah, 30, son of Ahsan Bashir, Ayman Shahid, 20, son of Muhammad Shahid, Sahrish, 22, Afzal son of  Muhammad Afzal and Shaheen Akhtar, 45, wife of Muhammad Akhtar - all were residents of Rahim Yar Khan, Liaquatpur and Islamabad

Police station Sadar Alipur registered the case and started investigation.

