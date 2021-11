SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was killed in a bus-rickshaw collision in the precincts of Bhalwal police station.

Police said on Tuesday that a rickshaw was hit by a recklessly driven bus coming from opposite on Gujrat road near Purana Bhalwal. As a result, Hajra Bibi, resident of Sultanpur Noon village, died on the spot.

Police registered a case against the bus driver.