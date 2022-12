FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A woman was killed in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 27-year-old Shazia Parveen was sleeping in her house in Gull Raheem Town when some unidentifiedaccused killed her.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.