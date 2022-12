FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A young woman was killed with a sharp edged weapon at her home in Muhammadabad, Satiana road here on Wednesday.

Police said that some unidentified persons entered the house of Asghar Ali and attacked his wife Sidra,25, with a knife,killing her on the spot. The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy.

Police launched investigation.