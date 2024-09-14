Woman killed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A youth strangled his stepmother over domestic issues while the City Tandlianwala police

arrested the accused.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the accused, Owais Hasan Sheikh of Tandlianwala,

with his accomplices had allegedly killed his stepmother.

On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed

the police to ensure the arrest of the accused.

The police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting the accused

while further investigation was under way, he added.