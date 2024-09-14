Woman Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A youth strangled his stepmother over domestic issues while the City Tandlianwala police
arrested the accused.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that the accused, Owais Hasan Sheikh of Tandlianwala,
with his accomplices had allegedly killed his stepmother.
On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed
the police to ensure the arrest of the accused.
The police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting the accused
while further investigation was under way, he added.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Democracy ensures provision of fundamental rights: Governor Kundi17 minutes ago
-
Four policemen suspended27 minutes ago
-
Tarar's mother organizes spiritual gathering for women in celebration of Rabi' al-Awwal37 minutes ago
-
09 out of 11 DISCOs’ BoDs notified by Power Division, Musadik tells Senate47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan maritime sector has huge potential: IMO Secretary General47 minutes ago
-
Government all set to roll judicial reforms with positive intent: Aqeel Malik47 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab suspect in Girl's assault case1 hour ago
-
Bilawal terms PTI founder’s tweet as an attack on democracy1 hour ago
-
Accused arrested through Interpol1 hour ago
-
CEC’s visit to Layyah cancelled: Spokesperson1 hour ago
-
Anti-polio campaign entered catch-up phase2 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 hours ago