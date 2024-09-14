Open Menu

Woman Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Woman killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A youth strangled his stepmother over domestic issues while the City Tandlianwala police

arrested the accused.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the accused, Owais Hasan Sheikh of Tandlianwala,

with his accomplices had allegedly killed his stepmother.

On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed

the police to ensure the arrest of the accused.

The police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting the accused

while further investigation was under way, he added.

Related Topics

Police Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

4 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

5 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

6 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

7 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

10 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

10 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

15 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan