Woman Killed, 2 Brothers Injured In Car-motorcycle Crash In Muzaffargarh
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 09:58 PM
A tragic accident occurred in Muzaffargarh when a car collided with a motorcycle resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to two brothers on Friday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A tragic accident occurred in Muzaffargarh when a car collided with a motorcycle resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to two brothers on Friday.
According to Police, the incident took place at Ada Naiwala in the Sultan Colony area on the Muzaffargarh-Mianwali Road.
Shabana Bibi, 46 wife of Rajab Ali was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her two brothers, Javed Hussain and Mujahid Hussain sons of Madad Ali sustained serious injuries.
Emergency services were promptly dispatched after receiving the report and police were also notified.
According to rescue sources, all victims were members of the same family, rescue sources said.
Preliminary investigations suggest that negligence may have contributed to the accident.
APP/sbn/378
