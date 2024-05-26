Woman Killed, 2 Daughters Injured In Roof Collapse
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A woman was killed while her two daughters sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse in the area of Thikriwala police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the roof of a rundown house caved in during repairing at Chak No.67-JB Sadhar.
As a result, 45-year-old Naseem Bibi, wife of Khalid, and her two daughters, Laraib Khalid,18, and Hania Khalid were buried beneath the debris.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the debris but Naseem Bibi had died before getting any medical assistance.
However, Rescue 1122 shifted the girls to hospital after providing them first aid.
The body was handed over to the family for burial after completing formalities, he added.
