Woman killed, 2 Injured In road accident:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Khushab police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Saifullah, a resident of Burhan Town, was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Mianwali Road along with his wife Mehak Bibi and his aunt Shahida Bibi when a bus coming from the opposite direction hit them near Khushab city.

Shahida Bibi died on-the-spot while Saifullah and Mehak sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.