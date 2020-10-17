UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:07 PM

A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur Police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur Police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Akram, resident of Dhareema along with his mother Kausar Bibi and sister Samina Bibi was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab road when a recklessly driven bus coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near Shahpur city.

Kausar Bibi died on the spot while Akram and Saima sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Shahpur.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.

