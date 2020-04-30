Woman killed, 2 injured in road mishap in Sargodha

Woman was killed while another two injured in road accident in Bhawal Police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Woman was killed while another two injured in road accident in Bhawal Police limits on Thursday. According to details, Ali Ghaffar a resident of Bhawal along with his relatives Rani Bibi and Kausar Bibi were going to Sargodha riding on a motorcycle, due to jumped on the speed breaker they fell down on the road near Phularwan, as a result of which Kausar Bibi died on the spot while Ali Ghaffar and Rani were injured.

Rescue team shifted the injured to THC Phularwan for medical treatment.