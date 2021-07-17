Woman killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

A middle-aged woman was killed and two others including a minor boy were seriously injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Mohallah Rasheedpura

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A middle-aged woman was killed and two others including a minor boy were seriously injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Mohallah Rasheedpura.

According to Rescue source, roof of dilapidated house of Asma Bibi collapsed and buried her, along with Abubakar and Asia.

However, the Rescue-1122 squad removed all of them from under the debris. Asma died of head injury before any medical aid could be made available to her, while Abubakar and Asia sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to a Trauma centre, where the condition of Abubakar was stated to be critical.